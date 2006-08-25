Citizens Union Breaks Neutrality In State Races

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Bucking a 109-year policy of neutrality in statewide races, the government watchdog group Citizens Union said yesterday that it was supporting Eliot Spitzer and Andrew Cuomo in their respective races for governor and attorney general in next month’s Democratic primary.

Traditionally, the group only issues “preferences” in citywide and local legislative races. Citing its interest in radically reforming what it called a “crippled” state government, Citizens Union said it chose candidates for governor and attorney general because it was the first time since 1954 that both offices are up for grabs without an incumbent. Yet in making its first statewide picks, the group gave its backing to the two candidates who have been frontrunners from the beginning of the race and maintain substantial leads in the polls.

Citizen Union’s executive director, Dick Dadey, praised gubernatorial challenger Thomas Suozzi as “impressive,” but he said Mr. Spitzer, the state attorney general, was more capable of bringing about needed reform, given his experience and broader base of support.

The group cited Mr. Cuomo’s experience reforming the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development during the Clinton administration as among the reasons for picking him over the former public advocate, Mark Green, Charles King, and Sean Patrick Maloney.

Citizens Union said it would evaluate the candidates from both parties and issue endorsements for the general election in November. Citizens Union is classified as a 501-C4 nonprofit and does not accept tax-deductible contributions, exempting it from bans on political activity, Mr. Dadey said.

The separately-run Citizens Union Foundation is a 501-C3 nonprofit, and donations to it are tax-deductible.