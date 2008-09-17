The New York Sun

City Gets $29 Million To Prevent Nuclear Attacks

The New York Sun
WASHINGTON — Federal homeland security officials are giving $29.5 million to the NYPD to develop a system to prevent a radiological or nuclear attack on New York City.

The Department of Homeland Security announced the funding yesterday as part of an experimental effort called Secure the Cities. The program aims to keep radiological material — a key component for a so-called “dirty bomb” — from getting into major population centers.

New York’s Peter King, who’s the ranking Republican on the House Homeland Security Committee, has seen trial runs of the equipment. He calls the program “absolutely essential.”

Mr. King says the program will put radiological detectors at roads leading into major cities.

