New York City Schools Conducting ‘Full Investigation’ Into Queens Student Riot Against Pro-Israel Teacher

This ‘vile show of antisemitism’ will ‘not be tolerated,’ says Mayor Adams.

The city with the largest Jewish population in America is being rocked by increasingly violent and virulent anti-Israel protests.

The latest major incident forced a pro-Israel teacher to hide in her office as hundreds of students rioted at a Queens high school, as the New York Post originally reported on Saturday. The chaos unfolded after the students saw a Facebook post of the teacher holding an “I stand with Israel” sign at a rally for Israel.

Also in New York, images are circulating on X Sunday morning of a Kosher restaurant, “The Original Pita Grill” in Midtown, that had its windows smashed by antisemitic activists who ran roughshod through Midtown Manhattan Saturday night.

New York City’s public school system is conducting a “full investigation” into the Queens riot, Mayor Adams said.

“This vile show of antisemitism at Hillcrest High School was motivated by ignorance-fueled hatred, plain and simple, and it will not be tolerated in any of our schools, let alone anywhere else in our city,” Mr. Adams wrote on X. “We are better than this.”

In addition to investigating, Mr. Adams says Project Pivot teams will “begin outreach with students at Hillcrest to ensure they understand why this behavior was unacceptable.”

Video footage of the riot circulating on social media — labeled with #freepalestine and “from the river to the sea Palestine will be free” — appears to show the students storming the hallways and destroying school property.

The footage has drawn both vehement opposition and support, with some commenters calling for the students to be expelled, while others say “I love this generation” and “I’m so proud of these kiddos.”

The teacher said she has been an instructor for 23 years in the city’s public school system and at Hillcrest for seven years, according to a statement published by the New York Post, which said it was withholding her identity for security reasons.

“I have worked hard to be supportive of our entire student body and an advocate for our community, and was shaken to my core by the calls to violence against me that occurred online and outside my classroom last week,” the teacher’s statement said.

The New York Police Department sent dozens of cops and engaged its counterterrorism bureau, the Post reported. The students’ actions threatening the teacher reportedly went beyond the school riot.

“They found where she lives — her address, her phone number, her family and everything — her personal information,” a senior at the school told the Post.