City: Staten Island Man Dead From West Nile Virus

A Staten Island man with West Nile virus has died in the first fatal case this year, the city’s health department confirmed today.

The 65-year-old man became ill and died earlier this month. City health officials said they have launched an investigation into whether the death was related to the virus, which can be fatal if the infection spreads to the brain and spinal cord.

Health officials said the man was the sixth human case of West Nile virus reported this season. Last week, the health department confirmed that a 73-year-old Queens woman and a 60-year-old Bronx man were infected.

West Nile virus, often transmitted by mosquitoes during the summer months, can cause flu-like symptoms.

Last year, three New Yorkers died after contracting West Nile virus. Fifteen others became ill after contracting the virus.

This summer, city health officials said infected mosquitoes have been found in Brooklyn, Staten Island, Queens, and the Bronx. The city has been spraying affected areas.