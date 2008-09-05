The New York Sun

Join
National

City Teacher Charged With Section 8 Fraud

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
Special to the Sun
Special to the Sun

A New York City teacher was arrested yesterday and faces charges that she stole almost $40,000 in illegal housing subsidies.

Monique Ellis, 39, is a special education teacher at P.S. 180 in Brooklyn. According to the city’s Department of Investigation, she lied about her annual income between 2003 and 2007, allowing her to steal $39,968 from the New York City Housing Development Corp.

During that period, Ms. Ellis was living in a building affiliated with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Section 8 housing subsidy program, according to a report from the DOI. The report said Ms. Ellis reported her annual income as being between $5,200 and $16,445, when in reality she was making between $43,350 and $55,780 every year.

If convicted, she could face up to 10 years in federal prison.

Ms. Ellis is the third city employee this summer to be charged with defrauding the Section 8 program. In June, another teacher was charged with stealing $27,000, and in August, a sanitation worker was charged with stealing $12,000.

Special to the Sun
Special to the Sun

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use