The New York Sun

Join
National

City to Pay $2M to Antiwar Activists

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS

The city has agreed to pay $2 million to settle a lawsuit claiming 52 anti-Iraq war activists were unjustly arrested, lawyers announced yesterday.

The activists were arrested in April 2003 outside the Manhattan offices of a military contractor, the Carlyle Group.

Lawyers who represented the activists said in a release that the tactics used by police at the demonstration were similar to those used a year later when thousands of activists were arrested during the 2004 Republican National Convention at Madison Square Garden.

They said the tactics included arresting people without any police warning or without providing an opportunity for anyone to leave.

Sarah Kunstler, who was arrested at the 2003 protest, said it was ironic that the settlement of the lawsuit took four years to achieve but still occurred faster than an end to the Iraq war. “We definitely see it as a victory,” Ms. Kunstler said.

A city law department senior counsel, Susan Halatyn, said the city did not admit liability in the settlement.

ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use