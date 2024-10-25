New York City Weighs a New Paid Sick Leave Policy for Employees to Care for Their Furry Friends

The councilman sponsoring the bill said it is intended to address the looming mental health crisis.

New Yorkers may soon be able to use paid leave to take care of their sick pets, should a new bill that is making its way through the City Council pass.

The legislation, introduced Wednesday, would amend the Earned Safe and Sick Time Act to allow pet owners to use their own paid sick time to care for their pets’ medical needs, such as taking them to the veterinarian or booking surgery.

Under the current law, all employees who work in New York City are guaranteed either 56 or 40 hours of paid sick leave, depending on the size of the business. However, they are only allowed to use those hours to take care of their own health needs or the needs of a sick family member.

The Democratic councilman sponsoring the bill, Shaun Abreu, who represents parts of the Upper West Side and West Harlem, said that the new bill is intended to address the looming mental health crisis. Mr. Abreu owns two cats himself, according to NBC News.

“One of the best ways to address a mental health crisis is by making pet ownership easier,” Mr. Abreu told NBC. He cites research that links pet ownership with reduced cortisol levels — the hormone that’s popularly known as the “stress hormone.”

The law does not specify what kind of pets would be covered, only that it is limited to “legal pets” and “companion animals.”

While some private companies have implemented similar policies, few districts have actually put the pet-care provision into law. Employees in Emeryville, California — a small town near San Francisco — are granted the right to use their paid sick leave for their animal companions, but only if they are registered service animals.

The bill also has the potential to ease the pressure on New York’s overcrowded animal shelter system — an issue that emerged with the onset of the coronavirus pandemic — by making it easier for owners to care for their pets.

The law was brought to the Committee on Consumer and Worker Protection. Mr. Abreu told Newsweek that he is “optimistic” that the bill will pass.

“Millions of New Yorkers have pets, so the impact could be quite wide,” Mr. Abreu said. “This City Council is full of pet lovers who care about mental health, so we are optimistic that it will earn the support it needs to pass.”