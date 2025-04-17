New York City’s Most Prolific Speeder Racks Up 563 Tickets in One Year

Safety groups say fines are not enough to deter some speeders and want them to have speed limiters on their cars.

Enforcement cameras don’t deter all drivers with a need for speed. One driver dubbed a “super speeder” has paid more than $46,000 in fines after being caught speeding through New York City school zones hundreds of times.

The driver of the black 2023 Audi has been ticketed 70 times alone from the same Brooklyn intersection. After being caught 563 times in 2024, an average of one ticket every 16 hours, the same car has received another 177 tickets so far in 2025.

The owner currently owes $11,205.63 in fines according to data compiled by Transportation Alternatives and Families for Safe Streets. The groups used NYC Open Data to compile a list of the top 10 worst offenders in the city.

A blue 2015 Mercedes-Benz C 300 was cited as the second worst offender with 474 violations in 2024. The owner owes $47,858.17 in fines after only paying $3,531.69, according to the city data. The car was caught speeding 48 times at Broadway and 68th Street in Manhattan. Curiously, the car hasn’t had another violation since receiving five tickets on November 17, 2024.

Of the top 10 offenders, three have paid off all or significant portions of all of their fines, a total of more than $108,000. The other seven owe an average of $28,000 each.

Among the worst offenders is a 2018 Ford yellow taxi. It collected 160 school zone speeding tickets in 2024, most on Staten Island. The driver paid less than $500 of the nearly $19,000 in fines owed.

Transportation Alternatives investigated school zone speed camera tickets after a “super speeder” with 29 red light and school zone speed camera tickets on her record allegedly sped through a red light in Brooklyn earlier this month, killing a mother and her two young daughters in a crosswalk.

“School zone speed cameras have been shown to change the behavior of the vast majority of drivers, but a small group of reckless New Yorkers still drive like they’re above the law,” Families for Safe Streets member Amber Adler says.

The groups say fines are not enough for super speeders and there needs to be “a more aggressive and systemized approach” to combat them.

“These results point to a small population with a shocking pattern of recidivism, resistance to traditional deterrents, and disregard for human life,” Transportation Alternatives’ executive director Ben Furnas says. “Luckily, we have a solution that will keep New Yorkers safe: the Stop Super Speeders bill.”

State lawmakers are considering versions of the bill in both the Assembly and Senate. They would require drivers with repeat school zone speed camera violations to have a speed limiter installed on their car, automatically limiting their vehicle to within 5 mph of the speed limit of any given road.

State Senator Andrew Gounardes is a co-sponsor. “This bill would only apply to a small fraction of the most dangerous drivers on our roads, but it would have an outsize impact on safety,” Mr. Gounardes says.

Similar bills were recently enacted in Washington, D.C. and Virginia.

Transportation Alternatives says speed limiters are evidence-backed technology to prevent the danger of speeding. New York City has them installed across its municipal fleet.