Club Employee Confesses to Killing Woman

NEW YORK — Police say an employee of a New York City club has confessed to killing a woman whose body was found there days after she visited the club during a party for rapper Lil’ Kim.

Police Commissioner Raymond Kelly said today that the employee of the Spotlight Live karaoke club at Times Square confessed to killing 24-year-old Ingrid Rivera. He did not identify the employee.

Rivera went to the club Sunday night when it was hosting a birthday party for Lil’ Kim. Rivera’s mother reported her missing on Tuesday.

Police went to the club yesterday to review security videotape. The club later reported that Rivera’s body had been found in a utility shed on the roof.