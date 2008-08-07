The New York Sun

Join
National

Club Employee Confesses to Killing Woman

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
TOM HAYS
TOM HAYS

NEW YORK — Police say an employee of a New York City club has confessed to killing a woman whose body was found there days after she visited the club during a party for rapper Lil’ Kim.

Police Commissioner Raymond Kelly said today that the employee of the Spotlight Live karaoke club at Times Square confessed to killing 24-year-old Ingrid Rivera. He did not identify the employee.

Rivera went to the club Sunday night when it was hosting a birthday party for Lil’ Kim. Rivera’s mother reported her missing on Tuesday.

Police went to the club yesterday to review security videotape. The club later reported that Rivera’s body had been found in a utility shed on the roof.

TOM HAYS
TOM HAYS

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use