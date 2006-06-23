The New York Sun

Join
National

Collector Pleads Guilty and Admits To Stealing Maps Worth About $3M

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
JOHN CHRISTOFFERSEN
JOHN CHRISTOFFERSEN

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – A renowned dealer in antique maps admitted in federal court yesterday to stealing nearly 100 rare maps worth about $3 million in a case that sent librarians and investigators scurrying to review collections and recover stolen treasures.

E. Forbes Smiley III, 50, of Martha’s Vineyard, Mass., pleaded guilty to one count of theft of major artwork in the theft of a map from Yale University. He admitted taking 97 maps over eight years from the New York and Boston public libraries, the Newberry Library in Chicago, the Harvard Uni versity library, and the British Library in London.The oldest maps dated back to the 1500s and some are the first records of settlements, territories, and discoveries in America, say experts.

“They are the most important maps imaginable,” a map dealer based in New York, said Graham Arader.

One map was the first to show the name New England and another depicts the most accurate map of Louisiana after the Louisiana Purchase, Mr. Arader said. There also was a map from France, recognizing America for the first time, Mr. Arader said.

JOHN CHRISTOFFERSEN
JOHN CHRISTOFFERSEN

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use