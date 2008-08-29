The New York Sun

Comptroller Audits State Thruway Gas Prices

ASSOCIATED PRESS
ALBANY — The state comptroller, Thomas DiNapoli, is asking the state Thruway Authority to post online details of gas prices at every rest stop along the highway.

Mr. DiNapoli is auditing Thruway gas prices to determine if fueling stations are overcharging motorists.

He says he wants to be sure the Thruway stations aren’t jacking up prices to make up for decreased traffic after fuel prices spiked and tolls were increased this year.

Under the contract for Thruway services, gas prices are limited to 2 cents more than the average regional price or 1 cent lower than a region’s highest price, whichever is lower.

Regional prices are determined by weekly surveys of communities around Thruway service stations.

Thruway officials say they’ll post fuel prices as soon as possible.

