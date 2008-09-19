Comptroller Suspends Pension Fund Short-Selling

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The city comptroller, William Thompson, announced yesterday that he will suspend short-selling through the city’s pension funds, joining a slew of other government officials who are blaming speculators for aggravating the finance crisis.

His decision reflected mounting concern that short-selling, where investors bet that a stock will go down, is artificially depressing share prices. The state attorney general, Andrew Cuomo, opened an investigation yesterday into whether short-sellers are illegally hurting companies.

Mr. Thompson said that the city’s pension funds will no longer facilitate short-selling by loaning out their securities to traders.

“I am deeply concerned by the damage to the long-term values of the Funds’ investments in major financial companies that is being caused by speculators’ reckless short sales of those companies’ shares,” he wrote in a publicly released letter to the city’s custodial bank, the Bank of New York Mellon.

Short-selling is legal, though some fear that traders are increasing their profits by illegally spreading rumors about companies to depress the companies’ stock prices.