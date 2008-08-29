Con Ed Installs Its First ‘Green Roof’

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

More than 21,000 plants atop a Con Edison facility in New York City are helping reduce the building’s energy costs.

It is the utility’s first “green roof,” an energy-saving plant system designed to improve air quality and conserve energy.

Con Ed said yesterday that the plants keep its three-story training and conference facility in Long Island City, Queens, cooler by absorbing heat and reducing the need for air conditioning. It projects that the green roof will save the building up to 30% in energy costs.

The plants include 15 varieties of sedum, which can absorb rainwater and is resistant to pests.

Con Ed collaborated on the project with Columbia University scientists.

While the green roof is the first for Con Edison, one was installed at the Silvercup Studios in Long Island City in 2004.