Construction on $62M New Tower For La Guardia To Begin This Fall

The Federal Aviation Administration yesterday approved $62 million for a new air traffic control tower at LaGuardia Airport, New York officials said.

Construction likely will begin in October or November and will take about three years to complete, a spokesman for the National Air Traffic Controllers Association, Mark Horwitz, said. There will be minimal delays at the Queens airport during construction, he said.

The old tower will continue to be used as the new tower is being built near the parking garage at the airport. The old tower is 42 years old, leaks water, and has outdated equipment.

The proposal for the new tower is 15 years old. The plan, finalized last spring, will include a Category II Instrument Approach landing system, which helps aircraft land during bad weather.

Replacing the old tower also is expected to ease flight delays and help controllers better manage runway traffic.

Senator Schumer and Reps. Nita Lowey and Joseph Crowley, whose districts include areas surrounding the airport, worked to get the money approved, and the okay came right in time — the project’s funding was set to expire soon.

“LaGuardia is a critical transportation hub, and now it can make the necessary upgrades to guarantee that every step is being taken to provide the best possible airport safety and efficiency measures,” Mr. Schumer said in a statement.

The House Appropriations Committee sent a letter to the FAA last week requesting the funding be approved.

LaGuardia, John F. Kennedy International, and Newark Liberty International airports served more than 50 million passengers through the first six months of 2006, according to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which runs them. LaGuardia served nearly 13 million.