Council Member To Introduce Parking Bills

New York drivers weighed down by pocket change could use their credit cards to pay for parking at any meter in the city if a bill being introduced in the City Council passes.

The bill, being introduced by Council Member Simcha Felder, would require the Department of Transportation to install muni-meters, already widely used in Manhattan and some parts of the outer boroughs, throughout the city by 2010.

Mr. Felder’s legislation would also require the Department of Transportation to draft a plan on how to introduce technology that allows drivers to pay for parking spots on their phones. He is also introducing a bill that would allow drivers who park in front of broken meters to stay for up to two hours without being ticketed.