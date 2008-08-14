The New York Sun

Council Member To Introduce Parking Bills

Special to the Sun
New York drivers weighed down by pocket change could use their credit cards to pay for parking at any meter in the city if a bill being introduced in the City Council passes.

The bill, being introduced by Council Member Simcha Felder, would require the Department of Transportation to install muni-meters, already widely used in Manhattan and some parts of the outer boroughs, throughout the city by 2010.

Mr. Felder’s legislation would also require the Department of Transportation to draft a plan on how to introduce technology that allows drivers to pay for parking spots on their phones. He is also introducing a bill that would allow drivers who park in front of broken meters to stay for up to two hours without being ticketed.

