Daring Scaffold Rescue Saves Two in Midtown

Two workers have been rescued from a skyscraper scaffold dangling at an angle about 60 stories above a midtown Manhattan street.

The harrowing rescue occurred on the 56th Street side of the Metropolitan Tower condominiums, near Carnegie Hall.

A crowd gathered below as the workers were pulled into the building through a window.

Metropolitan Tower is located between 56th and 57th streets, and Fifth and Sixth avenues.

The 78-story tower was built in 1986.