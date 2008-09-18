The New York Sun

Daring Scaffold Rescue Saves Two in Midtown

Two workers have been rescued from a skyscraper scaffold dangling at an angle about 60 stories above a midtown Manhattan street.

The harrowing rescue occurred on the 56th Street side of the Metropolitan Tower condominiums, near Carnegie Hall.

A crowd gathered below as the workers were pulled into the building through a window.

Metropolitan Tower is located between 56th and 57th streets, and Fifth and Sixth avenues.

The 78-story tower was built in 1986.

