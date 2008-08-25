The New York Sun

Dead Woman Found Decomposing at Home

Authorities investigating complaints about a strong odor coming from inside a Manhattan apartment found the decomposing body of a woman lying on the bed.

Police said there was no evidence of trauma to Angela O’Connor, 46, when officers went into the apartment on Friday. There was no sign of forced entry to the apartment on the ninth floor of the building at West 23rd Street.

Police said the city medical examiner would determine the cause of death.

