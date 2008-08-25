Dead Woman Found Decomposing at Home

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Authorities investigating complaints about a strong odor coming from inside a Manhattan apartment found the decomposing body of a woman lying on the bed.

Police said there was no evidence of trauma to Angela O’Connor, 46, when officers went into the apartment on Friday. There was no sign of forced entry to the apartment on the ninth floor of the building at West 23rd Street.

Police said the city medical examiner would determine the cause of death.