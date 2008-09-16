Department of Education Questioned on Class Size

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

State school officials are asking the city’s Department of Education to explain how it failed to reach its own goal of reducing class sizes by using a new influx of state money.

State officials said 54% of city schools saw either class sizes or their student-teacher ratios increase in the last school years, despite a $106 million plan the department unveiled last year to reduce class sizes in high-need schools.

The plan was produced in response to demands from the state, which had targeted a new influx of funds toward specific policies, including class-size reduction.

The state is specifically asking city officials for details on 70 schools that received $100,000 or more in the funds — but still saw class sizes and student-teacher ratios increase.

The Department of Education responded with a statement calling its progress in reducing class size “substantial” and saying it will provide the requested information to the state.