Developers of Indoor Ski Center Moving Forward

The New York Sun
GARDEN CITY — Developers on Long Island are moving forward with a plan to build a $2 billion resort featuring a 35-story indoor ski mountain.

Riverhead Resorts officials yesterday gave the town of Riverhead an unrefundable $2 million payment to begin the process of environmental, engineering, energy, and other reviews for the project planned at a former Navy site 75 miles east of New York City. The developers say the payment is a sign of their commitment to the project, which is not expected to open until 2013.

Besides the ski mountain, Riverhead Resorts also would feature an indoor water park, a convention center and hotel, a winery, equestrian trails, campgrounds, an artificial lake, and a spa surrounded by botanical gardens.

Several environmentalist groups have already said they will oppose the development.

