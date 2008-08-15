Developers of Indoor Ski Center Moving Forward

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

GARDEN CITY — Developers on Long Island are moving forward with a plan to build a $2 billion resort featuring a 35-story indoor ski mountain.

Riverhead Resorts officials yesterday gave the town of Riverhead an unrefundable $2 million payment to begin the process of environmental, engineering, energy, and other reviews for the project planned at a former Navy site 75 miles east of New York City. The developers say the payment is a sign of their commitment to the project, which is not expected to open until 2013.

Besides the ski mountain, Riverhead Resorts also would feature an indoor water park, a convention center and hotel, a winery, equestrian trails, campgrounds, an artificial lake, and a spa surrounded by botanical gardens.

Several environmentalist groups have already said they will oppose the development.