DiNapoli: Lawyer Owes $600K for Pension Payouts

ASSOCIATED PRESS
ALBANY –Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli says the state has improperly paid out hundreds of thousands of dollars in pension benefits to a Long Island lawyer.

Mr. DiNapoli says Albert D’Agostino owes the retirement system about $605,000. Mr. D’Agostino was incorrectly listed as an employee at three school districts and a planning commission, and received pension payments between August 2002 and March 2008.

This is part of an ongoing investigation of benefits paid improperly to professionals and others working as contractors for schools and local government.

A number could not immediately be located for Mr. D’Agostino, but he has said his employment was approved and appropriate.

Mr. D’Agostino remains under investigation by the Attorney General’s office and could face charges.

