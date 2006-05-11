Dispute Between Co-Workers Ends With Man’s Remnants Strewn Around the Bronx

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

A dispute between two co-workers ended Tuesday night with one man dead, his body cut up and strewn around a Bronx neighborhood.

Investigators yesterday scoured the Hunts Point area, seeking black plastic garbage bags they said contained the dismembered remains of Wilfredo Pintos Jr., 36. While charges were pending last night, police identified Victor Gonzalez as the prime suspect. According to neighbors, Mr. Gonzalez may have worked with Pintos at Triboro Maintenance, and apparently rented a room from Pintos and his girlfriend in their Kelly Street apartment.

Preliminary police information yesterday indicated that Mr. Gonalez and Pintos began fighting Tuesday night at around 11:30 p.m. According to police, the dispute escalated and Mr. Gonzalez turned on Pintos with a hammer, killed him, and cut his corpse into pieces using a saw and three knives. Police were called some five hours later, when Pintos’s girlfriend, identified by neighbors as Alexandra Estrada, found a bag containing her boyfriend’s torso in front of the Kelly Street apartment building.

Police Commissioner Raymond Kelly said police were investigating a possible motive for the attack. “It may have been something to do with work. The woman may also have been involved in the dispute,” Mr. Kelly said. Details that emerged later suggested that both men may have had romantic relationships with Ms. Estrada, police said.