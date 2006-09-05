The New York Sun

District Court Judge To Hear Eavesdropping Lawsuit

Lawyers for the federal government will defend in court today the Bush administration’s program of eavesdropping on suspected terrorists.

Oral argument in a lawsuit challenging the program on behalf of several attorneys is scheduled for 2 p.m. today before Judge Gerard Lynch of U.S. District Court in Manhattan.

The court hearing comes almost three weeks after a district judge in Detroit, Anna Diggs Taylor, ruled that the program is unconstitutional.

The Bush administration has said the electronic eavesdropping — which is done without a court warrant — is vital to preventing another terrorist attack.

The lawyers who brought the New York lawsuit are represented by the Manhattan-based Center for Constitutional Rights.

