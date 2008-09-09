The New York Sun

Domestic Abuse Blamed for Death of Many Women

The New York City Health Department says that 44% of all women murdered in New York City between 2003 and 2005 were killed by their intimate partners.

Partner violence accounted for nearly 4,000 visits to hospital emergency departments in 2005 alone.

Teens are less likely than adults to report abuse by a partner. But the department says the violence begins early, with one in 10 public high school girls saying they’ve been assaulted in the past year.

The health commissioner, Dr. Thomas Frieden, urges victims — or those who are worried about them — to call 311 for help.

They also can call 1-800-621-HOPE. Anyone in immediate danger should call 911.

