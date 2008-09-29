‘Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell’ Cited In Bollinger’s Opposition to ROTC

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

With a student survey to gauge sentiment on Columbia University’s ban on the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps nearing, President Lee Bollinger is standing against the military program’s possible return to campus.

Mr. Bollinger cites the military’s “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” policy toward gays as the primary reason why Columbia should continue to prohibit ROTC.

“Under the current ‘Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell’ policy of the Defense Department, openly gay and lesbian students could or would be excluded from participating in ROTC activities. That is inconsistent with the fundamental values of the university,” he wrote in an e-mail message to students.

Campus debate over the possible reinstatement of ROTC on campus was reignited earlier this month when senators Obama and McCain voiced their opposition to Columbia’s ban during a televised appearance on campus.

“The notion that young people here at Columbia aren’t offered a choice or an option in participating in military service is a mistake,” Mr. Obama said.

Mr. Obama has said he would repeal “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” if elected president, while Mr. McCain has voiced support for the policy.

Several student leaders have been advocating for a student-wide referendum on the military program. Their plan is to host two community forums in October featuring pro-ROTC and anti-ROTC students, to be followed by a student-wide survey a week later.

In a 2003 survey, 65% of Columbia students said they supported ROTC’s return. But in 2005, the university senate voted in favor of upholding the ban. Mr. Bollinger voted with the majority.

Columbia students are allowed to enroll in ROTC but must travel to Fordham University or Manhattan College in the Bronx to participate. Five Columbia students are presently enrolled in the Fordham program.

Mr. Bollinger noted in his e-mail that a change in university policy would likely not result in the reinstatement of ROTC on campus, as the Department of Defense combines students in cities with a limited number of students in the program.

Despite the absence of ROTC on campus, 50 military veterans are currently enrolled at Columbia. The freshmen class has 19 veterans, many of whom have recently served in Iraq.

ROTC was terminated by Columbia’s trustees in 1969, amid intense student opposition to the Vietnam War.