The New York Sun

Join
National

Downpour Causes Power Outages, Suspension of Some Train Service

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
ELIZABETH SOLOMONT
ELIZABETH SOLOMONT

A morning downpour left many New Yorkers wading through flooded streets, caused scattered power outages, and led to the suspension of train service in some areas of the city yesterday.

Flooding caused the suspension of service on three subway lines between 9:40 a.m. and about 11:30 a.m., a spokeswoman for the New York City Transit Authority said. Service was stopped on the F line between Jamaica and Forest Hills in Queens, as well as on the A and C lines between Broadway Junction and J Street in Brooklyn. The L train was also suspended between Broadway Junction and Myrtle/Wyckoff avenues. “When the water starts to collect on the tracks, we take the power off before it reaches the third rail,” the spokeswoman, Deidre Parker, said.

Meanwhile, Con Edison reported power outages that were mostly restored by late afternoon. A spokesman, Alfonso Quiroz, said about 1,000 customers in Queens reported outages due to a combination of high winds and fallen trees.

The National Weather Service measured 1.05 inches of rain in Central Park yesterday, with the bulk falling between 9 a.m. and noon, a spokesman, Chris Vaccaro, said. While the rainfall did not beat the day’s 1901 record of 3.07 inches, Mr. Vaccaro said precipitation is way up this year. Since June 1, 9.63 inches of rain have fallen in Central Park, 5.08 inches more than normal, Mr. Vaccaro said.

Although the rain fell hardest in the morning, commuters described delays and soggy conditions that made the day uncomfortable. After walking 20 minutes in the downpour yesterday morning, an attorney who commutes to Newark, N.J., from Manhattan, Amy Metzger, said water sloshed out of her shoes when she entered her office. She said they were still wet by late afternoon. “I think they’re ruined,” Ms. Metzger said.

A Manhattanite returning from a long weekend on Martha’s Vineyard, Jacob Schiffman, complained that the weather delayed his train and made him late for work. “Everything was running on time until the rain came,” he said.

ELIZABETH SOLOMONT
ELIZABETH SOLOMONT

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use