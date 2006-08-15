Driver, Alleged To Be Drunk, Kills Off-Duty Police Officer

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

An off-duty police officer who worked at Yankee Stadium was killed by a drunk driver whom police said was displaying the blue lights of a volunteer firefighter in his car.

Officer Eric Concepcion was riding his motorcycle on the Henry Hudson Parkway near 134th Street shortly after midnight when the accident occurred, police said. The driver of an SUV, whom police identified as Robert Derian, 23, of Saddle River, N.J., allegedly tried to intimidate the officer and another motorcyclist by flashing blue lights at them and motioning for them to pull over.

When they did, police said Mr. Derian hit the officer’s motorcycle from behind, struck the officer, and then rolled over him. Concepcion died from his injuries at St. Luke’s hospital a short time later, police said.

Police arrested Mr. Derian, charging him with second-degree manslaughter, vehicular homicide, driving while intoxicated, and unauthorized use of emergency lights.

Speaking to reporters yesterday, the police commissioner, Raymond Kelly, said Mr. Derian appeared to be intoxicated at the time of the incident.”Tests show that he indeed was past the legal limit as far as alcohol is concerned,”Mr. Kelly said.

Officials said Concepcion had been an officer since 2000. He was assigned to Yankee Stadium detail, where he worked until about 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Mayor Bloomberg called the death of the officer, the father of two daughters ages 1 and 4, a “senseless tragedy.”

Without providing details of the exchange between the individuals on the highway, Mr. Kelly also said the blue light allegedly used by Mr. Derian was typical of those used by volunteer firefighters in New Jersey, where the car was registered. “The individual in the car had a blue light that he plugged into his cigarette lighter,” Mr. Kelly said. “I’m not certain what the officer thought at the time, but he did have a blue light that was on — and it was on when apparently drove up and struck the officer.”