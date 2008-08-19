The New York Sun

Elie Wiesel Foundation To Honor Sarkozy

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The Elie Wiesel Foundation for Humanity is honoring France’s President Sarkozy with its annual Humanitarian Award.

The foundation said yesterday that the award will be presented at a gala dinner in New York City on September 22.

It says Mr. Sarkozy is being recognized for his global efforts to support war-torn countries. They include millions of dollars in aid to Africa and Afghanistan. The award also recognizes his efforts to improve American-French relations and his support of Israel.

Last year’s recipient was Oprah Winfrey. Past recipients include Laura Bush, Hillary Rodham Clinton, and King Juan Carlos of Spain.

The award was established in 1986 by Elie Wiesel soon after he was awarded the Nobel Prize for Peace.

