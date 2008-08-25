Escort Worker Pleads Guilty in Spitzer Case

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

A woman accused of helping arrange trysts between pricey escorts and their customers has pleaded guilty in the prostitution scandal that forced Eliot Spitzer to step down as governor of New York.

Thirty-six-year-old Tanya Hollander pleaded today to a charge of conspiracy to violate the travel act. It’s against the law to cross state lines while furthering an illegal business.

The plea means all four employees of the Emperors Club VIP arrested in March have admitted their roles in the illicit business.

Still uncertain is whether Mr. Spitzer will be charged in the probe that began last summer after a series of suspicious banking transactions.