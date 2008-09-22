Fallen Soldier Is Memorialized

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

ALBANY — Muslim prayers joined American military honors in upstate New York as family, friends, and fellow soldiers remembered Mohsin Naqvi, a U.S. Army officer killed in Afghanistan.

About 350 people gathered yesterday for a Shia funeral service before his burial with full military honors in a nearby cemetery. Naqvi, who was born in Pakistan and came to America with his family as a child, was one of five soldiers killed by a roadside bomb while on patrol last week.

An Army honor guard from Fort Drum’s 10th Mountain Division carried Naqvi’s flag-draped coffin into a modest prayer hall on the outskirts of Albany, where mourners remembered the 26-year-old, who just seven years earlier was married in the same mosque.

“He was married here a day before he was deployed,” a member of the mosque’s board of trustees and a friend of the Naqvi family, Shakil Virjee, said.

Naqvi was born in Pakistan and came to America when he was 8 years old. His family settled in the Hudson Valley city of Newburgh, where he grew up and went to school. He became a naturalized American citizen when he was 16.

His wife, Raazia, and her family are from the Albany area, and the Naqvis frequently traveled from Newburgh to worship at the mosque where the couple were married, Mr. Virjee said.

Naqvi joined the Army Reserve a few days after the terrorist attacks of September 11, and went on to serve in Iraq. He later re-enlisted for active duty and become a first lieutenant.

During part of his military service, Naqvi was assigned to the Headquarters and Headquarters Company at Fort Benning in Georgia, where he worked under the command of Captain Carl Purgerson.

“Lieutenant Naqvi was my (executive officer) for about six months,” Captain Purgerson said as he stood outside the mosque yesterday. “He made it a joy to come to work, very dedicated and a true patriot to the core.”

New York Army National Guard Sergeant 1st Class Eric Hunt also knew Naqvi, though they never served together. They were next door neighbors in Newburgh for years.

“I’ve known him since he was a teenager,” Sergeant Hunt said, fighting back tears as he spoke.

“Whenever he was home we’d get together and talk about Army stuff. We had that in common,” Sergeant Hunt said. “He was always cracking jokes. We went to his brother Hassan’s high school graduation party last year, and he was the life of the party.”

Some who knew Naqvi said he hoped his Muslim faith and heritage could help bridge cultural divides, but often struggled against people who questioned his patriotism.

“We were really proud of him joining the forces,” a Hudson Valley lawyer who survived the attack on the World Trade Center and is active in the area’s Muslim community, Aziz Ahsan, said.

“He’s the most patriotic person I’ve known, and he sacrificed his life for all Americans, not just Muslim Americans.”