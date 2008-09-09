Families Applaud Candidates’ Plans To Visit Ground Zero

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Family members of people killed at the World Trade Center seven years ago said yesterday the decision by senators Obama and McCain to appear together at ground zero on the anniversary of the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, is a welcome gesture of respect.

“I think it’s a wonderful thing,” Sally Regenhard, whose son Christian, was killed at the trade center, said. “I assume that they’re coming down here to pay respects to the people who lost their lives and to really affirm the fact that this is sacred ground for America.”

Messrs. Obama and McCain, the Democratic and Republican presidential nominees, said Saturday they would make a joint appearance at ground zero on Thursday “to honor the memory of each and every American who died.” The campaigns already had agreed to suspend television advertising critical of each other on September 11.

The welcome mat for Messrs. McCain and Obama contrasts with the chilly reception some family members then-presidential contender Mayor Giuliani one year ago.

As Mr. Giuliani descended to the trade center site during last year’s memorial observance, one man yelled, “Scum! Scum!”

Mr. Giuliani, who made his leadership after the terror attacks the cornerstone of his failed bid for the Republican nomination, spoke at the 2007 ground zero ceremony, as at previous ceremonies. Then-Democratic presidential hopeful Senator Clinton attended the 2007 observance in her capacity as a senator from New York but did not speak.

In 2004, the presidential candidates, President Bush and Senator Kerry, did not attend the anniversary observance at the trade center site.

Mr. Bush visited the site on the eve of the fifth anniversary in 2006 but did not take part in the September 11 ceremony.

The McCain and Obama campaigns have not released details of the joint appearance Thursday such as the timing of the visit or whether the candidates will speak.

Family members said they welcome the McCain-Obama visit as long as the candidates do not use it as a platform for politics.

“I don’t think there should be any speech given,” Rosaleen Tallon, whose brother Sean, a rookie firefighter, died in the attacks, said. “It should just be where they’re paying their respects.”

Charles Wolf, whose wife, Katherine, died at the trade center, recalled that Messrs. McCain and Obama sat next to each other at the funeral of NBC newsman Tim Russert and said their joint visit to ground zero should be similarly somber and dignified.

“My hope would be that the press doesn’t make it political,” Mr. Wolf said. “It’s a tough time for family members. As much as you’ve moved on, when that anniversary comes around, it comes around.”

Some family members said they hope to buttonhole the candidates and raise issues such as ongoing health problems for trade center recovery workers and the threat of future terror attacks.

“As a 9/11 advocate I welcome the chance to run into them at the site so that maybe I can have their ear for a couple of seconds,” Anthony Gardner, whose brother Harvey Joseph Gardner III was killed in the attacks, said.

Ms. Regenhard said she hopes both candidates take ground zero worker health issues seriously.

“I hope they will support federal health care programs for the heroes who so valiantly searched for our loved ones and lived to pay the price with their deteriorating health today,” Ms. Regenhard said.