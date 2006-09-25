Father, Daughter Dead in Shooting

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

A young girl and her father were found shot to death yesterday after the man called the girl’s mother and threatened the child’s life, police said.

The bodies were discovered in a Brooklyn apartment after police received a call from the mother of the girl, 7, saying the father, 47, called her and said he was going to kill the child and himself.

When police arrived at the Coney Island home, a third-floor apartment above the Joy Garden Chinese restaurant, they found the man and girl dead from gunshot wounds.A gun was found at the apartment.

A preliminary investigation supported a homicide-suicide scenario, said police, who offered no motive for the shootings.

The victims’ identities were not immediately released.

Relatives who showed up at the scene were too traumatized to talk.