The New York Sun

Join
National

Father, Daughter Dead in Shooting

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS

A young girl and her father were found shot to death yesterday after the man called the girl’s mother and threatened the child’s life, police said.

The bodies were discovered in a Brooklyn apartment after police received a call from the mother of the girl, 7, saying the father, 47, called her and said he was going to kill the child and himself.

When police arrived at the Coney Island home, a third-floor apartment above the Joy Garden Chinese restaurant, they found the man and girl dead from gunshot wounds.A gun was found at the apartment.

A preliminary investigation supported a homicide-suicide scenario, said police, who offered no motive for the shootings.

The victims’ identities were not immediately released.

Relatives who showed up at the scene were too traumatized to talk.

ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use