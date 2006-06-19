Father Questioned in Toddler Stabbing Death

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

NEW YORK (AP) – A Brooklyn man was being questioned in connection with the stabbing death of his 1-year-old daughter and the wounding of her mother, police said.

The mother, 20, called authorities shortly after 1 a.m. Monday to report an attack at her home in the Canarsie section of Brooklyn.

The baby had been stabbed twice in the chest and was pronounced dead at Brookdale Hospital, police said.

The woman was stabbed multiple times in the head, neck and back, and was in stable condition at Brookdale Hospital. Police did not release her name.

The baby’s father was picked up by police hours later in East New York. He was undergoing a psychiatric evaluation, police said.