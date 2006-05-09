The New York Sun

Join
National

FDNY Launches Recruitment Plan In Face of Probe

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
ELIZABETH SOLOMONT
ELIZABETH SOLOMONT

The Fire Department laid out a recruiting campaign yesterday to counter pointed questions about its diversity. The Justice Department has launched a discrimination investigation.

Fire Department officials, besieged in recent months by high-profile allegations of racism within the department, called the impending campaign an unprecedented push to attract minorities and women at a hearing of the City Council’s Committee on Fire and Criminal Justice Services yesterday.

Officials said they hope to reach those candidates starting in August, when the city begins filing applications for candidates who want to take the firefighter exam, which is offered every four years.

According to Fire Department figures, among the city’s 11,491 firefighters, 327 are black, 590 are Hispanic, five are Native American, 66 are Asian, and 33 are women.

“It is inexcusable that 65% of the city is comprised of people of color and only 5.4% are represented in the Fire Department,” a council member, Miguel Martinez, said yesterday.

ELIZABETH SOLOMONT
ELIZABETH SOLOMONT

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use