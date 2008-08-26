Ferry Crash Widow Receives $8.7M Settlement

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The widow of a victim of the 2003 Staten Island ferry crash has settled a wrongful-death claim against the city for $8.7 million.

Lawyers John Hession and James Ryan made the announcement yesterday on behalf of Kathy Healy and her four children. Mrs. Healy’s husband, John Healy, died in the October 15, 2003, tragedy. A trial had been scheduled to start yesterday in Brooklyn federal court.

The boat, with about 1,500 people aboard, crashed at full speed, killing 11 people. Its pilot was on painkillers and suffering from extreme fatigue.

Healy’s is not the largest settlement; $9 million went to a victim who lost both legs.

The city’s Law Department said it believed the Healy settlement was in the best interest of all parties.

“We recognize the pain suffered by Mr. Healy’s family over his tragic passing,” the law department said in a statement. “We hope the settlement brings them some measure of closure.”

The pilot, Assistant Captain Richard Smith, pleaded guilty to negligent manslaughter and lying to investigators. He was sentenced to 18 months in prison.

The city ferry director, Patrick Ryan, was sentenced to a year in prison after pleading guilty.