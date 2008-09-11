Fewer Full-Calorie Drinks In Schools, Report Finds

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The country’s largest beverage companies are supplying schools with fewer full-calorie drinks than they did four years ago, according to a new report.

Companies shipped drinks containing 58% fewer calories between 2007 and 2008 than they did in 2004, according to the “School Beverage Guidelines Progress Report 2007-2008,” which was prepared by Keybridge Research LLC on behalf of the beverage industry.

In 2006, the country’s three largest soft-drink manufacturers, the Coca-Cola Company, Dr Pepper Snapple Group, and PepsiCo Inc., adopted health guidelines established by the American Heart Association and the William J. Clinton Foundation, under a partnership known as the Alliance for a Healthier Generation.

More than 79% of schools that contract with beverage companies currently comply with the guidelines, which are designed to reduce portion sizes of, and calories in, drinks.

“They did better than they said they’d do and the results are better than we thought they would be,” President Clinton said yesterday at a news conference at the Harlem headquarters of the Clinton Foundation.