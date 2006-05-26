This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Looking to join the Fleet Week festivities? With Wednesday’s opening parade of ships over with, the city will be crawling with sailors giving live military demonstrations, performing in concerts, and escorting visitors through the 11 ships moored on Manhattan’s West Side.

Friday, some marines will spend the day in Central Park, where local bands will join Marines as they display a variety of combat vehicles and weapons. Marine Corps flyers will also conduct 30-minute helicopter demonstrations over the park. Officers trained in martial arts are slated to appear at Military Island in Times Square on Saturday, as 60 Marines line Broadway between West 27th and West 58th streets to thank New Yorkers for their hospitality. In Midtown on Saturday, the Northeast Navy Ceremonial Band – which gives public concerts, music clinics, and performs at jazz festivals throughout the Northeast, will grace the ears of passersby.

Throughout Fleet Week, visitors can tour the visiting ships, as Marines compete in stem-to-stern relay races and tug-of-war competitions. Visitors can climb into tankers, see how amphibious vehicles operate – or on the U.S.S. Kearsarge, join marines in an ammunition-loading drill on a tanker stationed on the ship.

Toward the end of the week, Memorial Day parades will take place in nearly every borough. The largest parade, which is slated to take place in Brooklyn, will begin at 11 a.m. on 79th Street and Third Avenue in Bay Ridge. A special Memorial Day ceremony will be held on the flight deck of the Intrepid to pay tribute to those who died while serving in the armed forces. Military aircraft will fly overhead in the missing man formation, and officers will pay tribute to fallen service men and women with a 21-gun salute, and the playing of “Taps.”