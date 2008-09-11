Former L.I. Politician Is Running for Mayor

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

A former Long Island politician now living in Manhattan said yesterday he will seek the Republican nomination for mayor of New York City in 2009.

“I’m in it and I’m in it to win it,” Bruce Blakeman said.

Mr. Blakeman, who was presiding officer of the Nassau County Legislature between 1996 and 1999, moved to Manhattan eight years ago.

He said he wanted to continue the policies of Mayor Giuiliani and Mayor Bloomberg, a Democrat-turned-Republican-turned-independent.

Mr. Blakeman serves on the board of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. In 1998, he lost to Democrat H. Carl McCall in the race for state comptroller.