Former Staten Island Rep. Molinari Joins Giuliani’s Firm

A Former Staten Island congresswoman, Susan Molinari, is joining Mayor Giuliani’s law and lobbying firm in Washington, D.C.

Ms. Molinari is part of a powerful Republican family on Staten Island. She represented the borough from 1990 until retiring in 1997. Before joining Bracewell & Giuliani, she worked for another D.C.-area lobbying firm and as a part-time political pundit.

Mr. Giuliani calls Ms. Molinari “one of the most trusted political voices on the scene today.”

Bracewell & Giuliani is one of the most influential firms representing energy companies. It also has offices in Houston.