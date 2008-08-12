Fumes Shut Down Subway Station

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Authorities evacuated and shut down a Midtown subway station yesterday after fumes from a broken escalator filled the station.

At 10:05 a.m., New York City Transit authorities received reports of an odor at the 53rd Street and Seventh Avenue station, where B, D, and E trains stop. Transit authorities soon closed the station and rerouted B and V trains.

At 11:23, the station was reopened, according to a spokeswoman for the transit authority.

The fumes came from a broken escalator, she said. Authorities did not know what caused the escalator to break and are investigating the matter, she said.

Four people from the station were treated for “minor” ailments, according to the fire department. The department did not identify what had happened to the victims.