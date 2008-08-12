The New York Sun

Join
National

Fumes Shut Down Subway Station

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
ABRAHAM RIESMAN
ABRAHAM RIESMAN

Authorities evacuated and shut down a Midtown subway station yesterday after fumes from a broken escalator filled the station.

At 10:05 a.m., New York City Transit authorities received reports of an odor at the 53rd Street and Seventh Avenue station, where B, D, and E trains stop. Transit authorities soon closed the station and rerouted B and V trains.

At 11:23, the station was reopened, according to a spokeswoman for the transit authority.

The fumes came from a broken escalator, she said. Authorities did not know what caused the escalator to break and are investigating the matter, she said.

Four people from the station were treated for “minor” ailments, according to the fire department. The department did not identify what had happened to the victims.

ABRAHAM RIESMAN
ABRAHAM RIESMAN

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use