‘Genius’ Award Goes to Nine New Yorkers

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Nine of the 25 recipients of this year’s John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation’s “genius grant” hail from New York:

Tara Donovan, 38, sculptor, Brooklyn. As an artist, Ms. Donovan transforms ordinary materials into sculptures that mirror geological and biological forms.

Wafaa El-Sadr, 58, infectious disease physician, New York. Dr. El-Sadr works to find treatments for pandemics such as HIV/AIDS and tuberculosis.

Leila Josefowicz, 30, violinist, New York. A solo musical performer, Ms. Josefowicz specifically looks to work with modern composers to broaden the violin’s repertoire.

Diane Meier, 56, geriatrician, New York. Dr. Meier develops more humane and effective treatments for the seriously ill.

Alex Ross, 40, music critic, New York. As a critic, Mr. Ross offers new ways of thinking about music.

Nancy Siraisi, 76, medical historian, Brooklyn. Ms. Siraisi studies the impact of medical theory and practice on Renaissance society, culture, and religion.

Sally Temple, 49, neuroscientist, Albany. Ms. Temple researches more effective treatments for central nervous system damage.

Jennifer Tipton, 71, stage lighting designer, New York. Ms. Tipton uses lighting to evoke mood and accompany dance, drama, and opera.

Miguel Zenon, 31, saxophonist, New York. Mr. Zenon creates new sounds using his native music of Puerto Rico and a variety of jazz forms as inspiration.

The $500,000 fellowships will be announced today.