‘Girls Gone Wild’ Worker Faces Sex Charges

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

SMITHTOWN — A California man identified as an employee of the company that makes the “Girls Gone Wild” video series has been arrested on charges he groped a woman aboard a bus parked outside a New York bar.

Police say 37-year-old Matthew O’Sullivan, of Los Angeles, was charged early yesterday with first-degree criminal sexual act. Prosecutors say it was not immediately known if he was represented by an attorney.

“Girls Gone Wild” held an event at Nubar in Smithtown, N.Y. on Tuesday night. Afterward, the 20-year-old told police she was invited onto the bus and subjected to “unwanted sexual contact.”

A call to the Girls Gone Wild offices in Los Angeles seeking comment was not immediately returned. There was no answer at a number listed for Nubar.

