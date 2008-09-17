Glass Panel Falls Off Bank of America Building

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

A glass panel near the top of a Bank of America skyscraper in New York City has fallen more than 50 stories onto the street below and shattered. No injuries have been reported.

The panel came from the facade of a tower under construction in midtown Manhattan across from Bryant Park. The area around the building was blocked for emergency crews to clean up the glass shards.

A similar incident at the building in August injured two people. Last October, a bucket attached to a crane fell from the top of the building, injuring eight people.

Bank of America Corp. has made headlines this week for buying embattled financial management firm Merrill Lynch & Co. for $50 billion.