Governor Seeking More Home Heating Aid

ALBANY — Governor Paterson says he is working with state agencies to find more money to help needy New Yorkers pay heating bills this winter.

Mr. Paterson says he plans to announce a plan later this week.

The Democrat says he is trying to work within current funding to increase the checks to poor and moderate income families because legislative efforts to bolster the program have stalled.

The Democrat-led Assembly, which first pushed in June for more aid, and the Republican-led Senate haven’t been able to agree on a plan.

The Senate’s Democrats are calling for another special session to seek a compromise.

Heating bills are forecast to be significantly higher than last winter and a severe burden for retirees and working poor families.