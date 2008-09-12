The New York Sun

Join
National

Governors Island Sees Many More Visitors

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
Staff Reporter of the Sun
Staff Reporter of the Sun

More than 100,000 people visited Governors Island this summer, almost twice the number of people that visited over the same period last year.

The Bloomberg administration has made turning Governors Island into a visitor destination a priority. This summer it was open for three days a week and extended hours on Saturdays and Sundays. To boost appeal, the city offered an array of activities from free kayaks and free bikes, miniature golf, and outdoor public art exhibitions.

In 2005, 8,000 people visited, 26,000 people visited in 2006, and 56,000 visited in 2007, according to numbers provided by the Governors Island Preservation and Education Corporation.

Staff Reporter of the Sun
Staff Reporter of the Sun

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use