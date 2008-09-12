Governors Island Sees Many More Visitors

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

More than 100,000 people visited Governors Island this summer, almost twice the number of people that visited over the same period last year.

The Bloomberg administration has made turning Governors Island into a visitor destination a priority. This summer it was open for three days a week and extended hours on Saturdays and Sundays. To boost appeal, the city offered an array of activities from free kayaks and free bikes, miniature golf, and outdoor public art exhibitions.

In 2005, 8,000 people visited, 26,000 people visited in 2006, and 56,000 visited in 2007, according to numbers provided by the Governors Island Preservation and Education Corporation.