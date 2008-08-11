Gunfire Halts Service on the No. 7 Train

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

A gunshot fired in the Fifth Avenue-Bryant Park subway stop yesterday afternoon disrupted service, but caused no injuries, police said. According to authorities, a group of young men were carousing on the northbound no. 7 train platform at West 42nd Street and Fifth Avenue. One of the men had a 9-mm handgun, and fired it once just before 3 p.m., police said.

Police arrested two males in their 20s on the scene, and recovered the gun from where it had been tossed onto the train tracks. The identities of the young men have not yet been released.

While no one was injured, the New York City Transit Authority suspended 7 train service northbound and southbound for more than half an hour, from Times Square to Queensboro Plaza. According to NYCTA officials, trains were running back on schedule by 3:30 p.m.