Harvard Overtakes Princeton On List of Top Colleges

Harvard will overtake Princeton in college rankings being released by U.S. News & World Report magazine Friday.

The magazine’s rankings take into account reputation assessments by other colleges, faculty resources, and graduation rates, among many other factors.

The rankings are regularly attacked by a growing number of universities who say they force unhealthy incentives and false ideas of academic quality.

The anger shows up in this year’s rankings: The number of people who responded to a questionnaire seeking accounts of other universities’ reputations dropped this year to 46% from 51% last year.

In addition to Harvard and Princeton, which have the no. 1 and no. 2 spots, the list of the best national universities includes Yale, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and Stanford.

The list of best liberal arts colleges is topped by Amherst, Williams, and Swarthmore. Amherst and Williams tied for the no. 1 spot, with Swarthmore ranked third.

Among New York universities, Columbia comes in at no. 8 and New York University is no. 33. Yeshiva University is ranked no. 50.

New York colleges were also ranked high on a list that gave points for racial diversity. SUNY College at Old Westbury was ranked at the top among liberal arts colleges for racial diversity. Polytechnic University and St. John’s University made the list of national universities with the highest racial diversity.