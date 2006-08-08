Hero of 1987 Sues After She Loses Job

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

At age 14, Tracey Attis lost her parents and two younger sisters in a 1987 fire at their home.

She suffered burns over more than half her body after running back into the blazing Nassau County house to rescue her 11-year-old brother, Terence McSwigin Jr. Then, last June, Ms. Attis lost McSwigin when he died of a heart attack.

The death triggered traumatic memories, prompting Ms. Attis to seek psychiatric care. She said her employer, a Manhattan realty and development company, told her to take all the time she needed to get well.

But two days into a stay at a mental health care facility, she said, she received a call from her employer, Solow Realty & Development Co., telling her she was fired.

Yesterday, Ms. Attis, 33, filed a complaint with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission’s district office in Manhattan, alleging the company illegally fired her as she struggled with mental health issues.

A spokesman for Solow Realty, Michael Gross, said the company had “great sympathy” for Ms. Attis, but said they did everything they could to help her, a company statement said.

Ms. Attis, a single mother of a 6-year-old girl, said she has put their Croton-on-Hudson home up for sale because she can no longer afford the mortgage payments.

“I don’t have a family to fall back on,” she said.