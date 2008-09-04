The New York Sun

Homeless Man Held Without Bail in Student Death

The New York Sun
A homeless man who prosecutors say admitted he suffocated a college student in his New York City apartment has been held without bail after his arraignment on a charge of first-degree murder.

A felony complaint says Jeromie Cancel admitted he killed 19-year-old Kevin Pravia in the victim’s Manhattan apartment on Saturday by stuffing a plastic bag in his mouth while holding his nose and choking him with a cord around his neck.

The complaint says Mr. Cancel was leaving the apartment but returned and attacked Pravia.

Mr. Cancel didn’t enter a plea at yesterday’s arraignment.

A defense lawyer, Michael Alperstein, asked a criminal court judge to order that his 22-year-old client get his psychotropic medications, meant to stabilize his behavior. He wouldn’t comment further as he left court.

