Indian Point’s License Renewal Delayed

BUCHANAN — Federal regulators are delaying a decision on renewing New York’s Indian Point nuclear power plant to allow for more time to evaluate safety and environmental issues.

Indian Point in Buchanan wants to operate until 2035. If an extension is not granted, the plant will be required to shut down in 2015.

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission says the decision will be announced in the summer of 2010, about four months later than originally planned.

Last week, the plant’s long-delayed emergency siren system was put into service for New York residents within 10 miles of the facility. The new 172-siren system took over from an aging 156-siren system.