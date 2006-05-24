Is Cuomo Looking Past State Office?

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Front-running Democrat Andrew Cuomo may already be looking past the New York State attorney general’s office.

“Enforce the law, and I will as attorney general of the United St- New York State,” Mr. Cuomo said during a breakfast speech to a women’s group at the Sheraton Hotel yesterday morning. Despite the slip, Mr. Cuomo vowed that he would do more to bring the state attorney general’s office into federal terrain to “protect New Yorkers from the federal government.”

The remarks came after Mr. Cuomo was introduced by a former vice presidential candidate, Geraldine Ferraro; the City Council speaker, Christine Quinn; a housing advocate, Bertha Lewis, and actress Marcia Gay Harden – who almost elevated Mr. Cuomo higher: “Well, I’m not saying Andrew’s God, but I do think he’s having an incredible resurrection.”

Mr. Cuomo took aim at the Republican-controlled administration and made no mention of four Democratic opponents challenging him for the party’s endorsement next week: a former public advocate, Mark Green; attorney Charlie King; a former White House aide, Sean Patrick Maloney, and a former prosecutor, Denise O’Donnell.